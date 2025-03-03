Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $82,675.52. This represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $34.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

