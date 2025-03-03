Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 153,187 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,962,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $974,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rocks Patti Temple purchased 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,679 shares in the company, valued at $332,299.41. The trade was a 43.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

OSBC opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

