Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $819,000 in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $3,510,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. The trade was a 28.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of HNST opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $588.11 million, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

