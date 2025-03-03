Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,579 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BZ. CLSA assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.8 %

BZ opened at $16.00 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

