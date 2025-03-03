Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 102.2% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 8.6 %

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $248,087.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,332.42. The trade was a 27.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,456 shares of company stock valued at $897,579. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

