Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $8,937,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

