Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 26,785,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 85,571,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

