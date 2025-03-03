Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.49. 23,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,934. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $118.12 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45.
About Macquarie Group
