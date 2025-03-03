Maia Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

