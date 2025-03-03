Maia Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,916 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTES. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTES opened at $101.25 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

