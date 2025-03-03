Maia Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 398 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 126.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after acquiring an additional 321,119 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $178,397,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

View Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $640.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $641.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $594.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.