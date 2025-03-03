Maia Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.