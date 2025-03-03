Maia Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

