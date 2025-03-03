Maia Wealth LLC Invests $662,000 in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 689,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 282,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKCI opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.93. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

