Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 115,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 276,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.