Maia Wealth LLC Takes $690,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.