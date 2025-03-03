Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.17 ($3.67).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.45) to GBX 272 ($3.43) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.45) to GBX 272 ($3.43) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LON EMG opened at GBX 206.64 ($2.60) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.99. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.87 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Laurie Fitch purchased 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £15,740.70 ($19,842.05). Also, insider Dixit Joshi bought 46,051 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($125,968.32). Insiders purchased a total of 65,549 shares of company stock worth $14,061,385 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

