Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on March 19th

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$45.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$31.24 and a 52-week high of C$46.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total transaction of C$167,882.21. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total transaction of C$503,646.63. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

