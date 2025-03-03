Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $31.15 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

