Marathon Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $45,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Copa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

