Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after buying an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,351,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,994,000 after buying an additional 425,245 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $19,591,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $16,151,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

