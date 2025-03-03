Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rogers by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 46.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,947,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Down 1.3 %

Rogers stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $79.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.