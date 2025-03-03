Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 523.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $260.18 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.08 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.20.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

