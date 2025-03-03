Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $42,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $107.05 and a one year high of $144.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.10%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

