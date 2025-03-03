Marathon Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,349 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 66,475 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 314.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in InMode by 154.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

