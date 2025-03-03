Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 145149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maritime Resources Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

