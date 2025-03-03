Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $582.23 and last traded at $578.50, with a volume of 278128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $576.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $526.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

