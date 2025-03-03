Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mativ in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Mativ Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mativ by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mativ stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Mativ has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mativ will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

