McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.64 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 13160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$367.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.