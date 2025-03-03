Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Medtronic by 65.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

