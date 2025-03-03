Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 277,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,728,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $209,562.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. This trade represents a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin purchased 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,837.25. This trade represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.14%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
