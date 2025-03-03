Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,715 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,131,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 717,797 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 183,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 122,553 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,161,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 793,825 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

