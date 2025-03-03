Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOT opened at $260.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.25. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.81 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

