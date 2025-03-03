Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after buying an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,351,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.