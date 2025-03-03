Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,255,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 250,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.86. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $79.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

