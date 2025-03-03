Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Purchases A$20,832.50 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider Marina Go bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.21 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,832.50 ($12,939.44).
Metcash Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10.
Metcash Company Profile
