Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $259.32 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

