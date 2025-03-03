Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $136.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

