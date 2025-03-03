Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $75.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

