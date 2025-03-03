Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FER. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 871,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 584,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Ferrovial by 183.0% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 332,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 214,723 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Ferrovial by 59.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Price Performance

FER opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.