Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.