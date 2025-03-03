Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 46.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.4% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,148.56.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,021.00 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,063.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

