Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 879 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,644,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BR opened at $241.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $244.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,151 shares of company stock worth $5,166,162. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

