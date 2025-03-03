MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after buying an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 123,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after buying an additional 79,486 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

