MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 13,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 45,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 11.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.47.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.