MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 13,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 45,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.47.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.