MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.78. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 69,852 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

