MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $255.43, but opened at $293.15. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $270.08, with a volume of 10,460,784 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

