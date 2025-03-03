Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSEX. Bank of America started coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $7.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.03. 343,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.