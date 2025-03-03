Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 252,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 188,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.12 ($0.29).

Mineral & Financial Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 57.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineral & Financial Investments

In other news, insider James Lesser purchased 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,969.35 ($25,172.51). Company insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

