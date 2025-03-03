Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 141,562 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,562 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 220,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RKLB opened at $20.44 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

